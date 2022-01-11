FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.85.

NYSE FIGS opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 84,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,597,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth $7,420,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in FIGS during the third quarter valued at $317,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in FIGS by 365.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

