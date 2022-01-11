UBS Group Reiterates “€19.50” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €19.50 ($22.16) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UCG. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.44 ($18.68).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.