JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €42.30 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €42.30 ($48.07) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRE. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($63.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €47.56 ($54.04).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €36.56 ($41.54) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a 50-day moving average of €36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €40.86.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

