Truist Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of TFC opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

