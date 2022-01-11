Connable Office Inc. Grows Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 79.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 58.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $941,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in MEDNAX by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.11. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MD shares. Truist reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $248,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $301,223.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,654 shares of company stock worth $5,694,308. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

