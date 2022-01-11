Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 566.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,672 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 99,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 104,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $326,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.23. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.