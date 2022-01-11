Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,489,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

HYEM stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.