iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $137.61 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

