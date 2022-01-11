Camden National Bank Trims Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UGI were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,728,000 after buying an additional 1,768,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,239,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

