Disciplined Investments LLC Has $38,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Disciplined Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 360,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.