BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 157.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

