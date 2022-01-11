BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has raised its dividend payment by 17.1% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BKN stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.