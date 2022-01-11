Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MYC opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.
Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.
