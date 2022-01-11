Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Latch stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. Latch has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million. Analysts forecast that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Latch in the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

