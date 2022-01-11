Rational Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,233. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average of $131.46.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

