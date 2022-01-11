Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $515,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.90 and a 52-week high of $451.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total transaction of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,998 shares of company stock valued at $20,449,374. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.95.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

