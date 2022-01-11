ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $6,094,707 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $572.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $647.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 524.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

