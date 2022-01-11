AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $100.71 and a 12 month high of $135.26. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.77.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,601 shares of company stock worth $16,807,999 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after purchasing an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

