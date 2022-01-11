Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.53 Million Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.59, for a total transaction of $471,641.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.