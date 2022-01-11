Jennison Associates LLC Has $31.69 Million Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 162.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,271 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $31,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 6.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $593,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,900 shares of company stock worth $2,715,482. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

