Contrasting Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) & Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Shiseido shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Shiseido’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -27.94% -27.18% Shiseido 3.73% 0.42% 0.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Shiseido’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.55 million ($4.88) -25.60 Shiseido $8.63 billion 2.55 -$109.60 million $0.88 62.50

Karuna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shiseido. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shiseido, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Karuna Therapeutics and Shiseido, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00 Shiseido 0 0 2 0 3.00

Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $166.82, suggesting a potential upside of 33.53%. Given Karuna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Karuna Therapeutics is more favorable than Shiseido.

Volatility & Risk

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shiseido has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region. The Travel Retail segment retails Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, bareMinerals, and NARS brands in airport duty-free shops excluding Japan. The Professional segment manages the sale of beauty products in Japan, China, and Asia. The Others segment includes headquarter functions, production, frontier science, and restaurant businesses. The company was founded by Arinobu Fukuhara on September 17, 1872 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

