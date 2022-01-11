Head to Head Survey: Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Randstad pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Randstad pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Beach Energy and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Randstad 2 4 3 0 2.11

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A Randstad 3.10% 16.11% 7.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beach Energy and Randstad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy $1.17 billion 1.71 $236.49 million N/A N/A Randstad $23.66 billion 0.53 $347.26 million $2.35 14.61

Randstad has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Beach Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randstad has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Randstad beats Beach Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia. The International segment consists of the Group’s interests in all areas outside Australia. The company was founded by Reg Sprigg in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement. The Professionals segment includes permanent and temporary placement of qualified professionals and candidates. The company was founded by Frits Goldschmeding in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

