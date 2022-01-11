Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of FMC worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FMC by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.