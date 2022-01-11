Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 157.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $330.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.