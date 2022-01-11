Eastman Chemical to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 81.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

