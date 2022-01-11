Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years.

NIQ opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

