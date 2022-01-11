Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend by 27.0% over the last three years.
NIQ opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
