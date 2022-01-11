Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

