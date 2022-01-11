JustInvest LLC Buys 4,899 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 61.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.