55I LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

55I LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,763 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

