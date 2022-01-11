Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.