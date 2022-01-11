Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Macerich Company Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of MAC opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Macerich by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 978,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,357,000 after buying an additional 132,213 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 481,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Macerich by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

