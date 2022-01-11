Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.36. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

