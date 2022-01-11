300 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,426.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,341.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,309.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 264.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,761.67.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

