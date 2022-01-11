Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 321 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 321 ($4.36) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.39) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.85) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.47).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.63. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.86). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.60.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,098.41).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

