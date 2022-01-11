Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBKR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,915 shares of company stock worth $94,371,057 over the last three months. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

