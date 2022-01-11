Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is a provider of platform and marketplace for vehicle data and positioned at the epicenter of the data revolution in the automotive and mobility space. Otonomo Technologies Ltd., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc. II, is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTMO opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

