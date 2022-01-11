Private Ocean LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SMMV opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.