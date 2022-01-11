Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 40.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock valued at $477,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

