Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,540 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 178,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 297,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 414,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $54.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

