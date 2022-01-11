Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 310 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $699,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $85.91 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

