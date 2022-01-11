55I LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

55I LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 125,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $119.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

