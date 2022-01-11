Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $996,000 Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $51,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.