Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.61. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

