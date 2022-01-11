Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 337.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,468,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,505,563 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.48. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.