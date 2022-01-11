Keebeck Alpha LP Raises Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boit C F David bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ViacomCBS by 12,900.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

