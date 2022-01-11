Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 2,351 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.