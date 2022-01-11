Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

