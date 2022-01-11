Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 42.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $318.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.87 and a 200 day moving average of $278.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $323.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

