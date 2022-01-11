FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in FedEx by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $256.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.68. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

