Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires New Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,724 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.32.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

